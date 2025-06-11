James “Jim” Marshik, 64, Fort Ripley

October 13, 1960 - June 8, 2025

James “Jim” Marshik, 64 year old resident of Pierz, passed away on Sunday, June 8th at St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his loving family. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 19th at 11 A.M. at the Little Falls VFW Post #1112 with Father David Maciej officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. at Little Falls VFW Post #1112. A private family burial will be held at a later date.

Jim Frank Marshik was born October 13th 1960, in Pierz to the late Leo Marshik and JoAnn Grey (Przybilla). After graduating from Pierz High School in 1978, Jim worked at Anderson Custom Processing for 16 years. Jim then found his passion in construction, where he worked at Eagle Construction and Pike Creek Contracting before starting his own company Marshik Red Iron Specialists. His craftsmanship can be seen in many buildings throughout Little Falls and the surrounding areas.

In addition to his work, Jim loved giving back to the community. He worked with the Belle Prairie Rural Volunteer Fire Department and volunteered his time as a Scout Master. His influence as a Scout Master shaped many young lives, fostering a spirit of adventure and enjoyment of the wilderness. His sons, Ryan and Brad, remember many trips to National Parks with their father, where he taught them many lessons about the great outdoors.

Jim's journey eventually led him to Minot and Bismark, North Dakota, where he lived for several years before settling back in Fort Ripley to live with his son Ryan.

Jim enjoyed puzzles, watching wildlife, fishing, and spending time at his cabin. He also enjoyed collecting agates and cast-iron stoves.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons Ryan (Tasha) Marshik of Fort Ripley, and Brad Marshik of Little Falls; siblings Darlene (John) Preimesberger of Pierz, Linda Marshik of Ramsey, Robert “Bobby” (Amy) Marshik of Pierz, Dennis Marshik of Gilman, and Lisa (Jason) Walcheski of Morrill; and grandchildren Kaitlyn, Austin, Camille, Danica, Andrew, Elena, Zayden, and Emmalyn.

He is preceded in death by his father Leo Marshik; mother, JoAnn Grey; and step-father Sev Olsen.