James “Jim” F. Jensen, 81, Sauk Rapids

April 22, 1942 - July 31, 2023

James “Jim” F. Jensen, age 81 of Sauk Rapids, MN, entered into God’s kingdom on July 31, 2023, in St. Cloud. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 3:00-7:00 PM on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton. Private family burial will be at a later date.

James was born to Fred and Garnette (Anderson) Jensen on April 22, 1942, in Monticello. Upon graduating from Monticello High School in 1960, he farmed with his father and brother in the Monticello area until 1988. Jim then worked for Progress Castings in Plymouth until his retirement. He loved trains, enjoyed going to his cabin, bowling, fishing, was hardworking, and always arrived early to wherever he was going. Jim was particular in farming and was proud of his very straight corn rows. He was a loving and kind man who enjoyed visiting with family, friends, and complete strangers. Jim loved nature, feeding the birds, telling jokes, and most importantly, giving people a hard time. He will be deeply missed by his family and many, many friends.

Jim is survived by his girlfriend, Kathy Wiebusch of Sauk Rapids; children, Tim (Sonja) Jensen of Princeton, Barb (Bruce) Will of Amery, WI, Kelly (Mike) Gille of Oriska, ND, and Lowell (Katie Brown) Jensen of Big Lake; 14 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren with one more on the way; brother, Donny (Sue) Jensen of Monticello; favorite uncle, Kenneth (Lucy) Jensen of Monticello; and mother of his children, Kathleen Kurth of Amery, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents.