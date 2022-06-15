James Gard, 75, Little Falls formerly of the Pennington area

August 17, 1946 - June 13, 2022

James Gard, 75-year-old resident of Little Falls formerly of the Pennington, MN area died Monday, June 13 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls, MN. A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 20 at 12:00 P.M. at the Camp Ripley Chapel Inside the Main Gate of the Military Base. A visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Monday at the Camp Ripley Chapel. If you plan on attending the services, please have a valid driver's license. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls, MN.

James Gard was born on August 17, 1946 in Grand Forks, North Dakota to the late Henry and Grace (Buck) Gard. He grew up in Grand Forks where he attended and graduated from East Grand Forks Senior High School. After, high school he attended Wadena Technical College in Wadena, MN. James served his Country in the United States Navy. He enlisted on July 13, 1960 in San Diego, California and was honorably discharged on June 30, 1970 in San Diego, California. He returned to North Dakota where he worked at the University of North Dakota for a short time. He then moved to Minnesota where he worked at the Bemidji State Park. James was united in marriage to Avis Modin on August 26, 1989 in Pennington, MN at the home on the hill. The couple made their home in Pennington, MN where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing pull tabs and scratchies, watching hockey and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of the Black Duck American Legion and the DAV.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Avis Gard of Little Falls; daughters, Shelly Anne (Kevin) Sowada of Little Falls and Tanya Lee Gard of Little Falls; stepchildren, Brian Lindberg of Pennington, MN, Dawn (Kent) Christianson of Baudette, MN; grandchildren, Lucas, and Ben Sowada; step-grandchildren, Beth Zak, Brenda Bakken, Deidra Lindbergh, Aubrey Lindbergh and Lindsay Weis; sister, Mary Beth (Keith) Benson of Byron, IL; sister-in-law, Jeanne Gard of St. Louis, MO.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Grace Gard and his brother, Bruce Gard.