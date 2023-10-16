James C. Crowe, 83, Long Prairie

September 30, 1940 - October 13, 2023

A Mass of Christian Burial will at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 20, 2023 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie for James C. Crowe of Long Prairie who passed away on October 13, 2023 at the Central Todd County Care Center in Clarissa. A rosary will be prayed at 4:00 PM Thursday October 19, 2023 at the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie where visitation will be from 4-8:00 PM. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior the funeral on Friday. Rev. Omar Guanchez will officiate. Burial will be at a later date at the St. Michael’s Cemetery in Sioux Falls, SD.

James “Jim” Crowe was born on September 30, 1940 to Wilber and Margaret (Seivert) Crowe in Sioux Falls, SD. Jim lived in the Sioux Falls area working construction jobs and driving truck. He married Linda Proell on October 11, 1975 in Monroe, SD. In 1976 they moved to Long Prairie. Jim worked for Long Prairie Ready Mix for several years before accepting a position at Alexandria Concrete where he continued to work until his retirement in 2008.

Jim liked to fish and hunt. He was very mechanical. He enjoyed rebuilding engines and working on cars, which he drove with a lead foot. No one was left wondering because Jim was eager to share his opinion and pretty much said it like it was. He could dish out a joke and was man enough to take it well when a joke was played on him. Family was important to him. On their last wedding anniversary, Jim renewed his wedding vows with Linda. Having had such a large family provided lots of grandchildren and great-grandchildren who all held a special place in his heart.

He is survived by his wife Linda; sons Stephan (Carmen) of Sioux Falls, SD, Gregory (Lila) of Slayton, Alan of Jasper, Steven “Butch” Ness of Long Prairie; daughters, Brenda (Mike) Sauer of Tracy, Jennifer (Bob) Zamecnik of Alexandria, Anne (Chad) Ouelette of Fulda, Billie O’Brien of St. Cloud, Jamie (Eldon) Davis of Rice, Nancy (Scott) Kuhlmann of Long Prairie and Heather (Tim) Thayer of Long Prairie; sisters, Vivian Wehling and Dona (Eugene) Schnider both of Sioux Falls; 27 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Eddie; granddaughter Sammi Bakker; brother, Robert and sisters Delilah Risty and Mary Daggit.