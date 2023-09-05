Jake Christen, 28, Foley

January 11, 1995 - September 2, 2023

attachment-Jake Christen loading...

Jake Christen, age 28 of Foley passed away, along with his brother, Derek on September 2, 2023 from injuries received in and ATV accident. A Celebration of Life will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 9, 2023 at the Jubilee Christian Center in Becker. Pastor Ken Hanson will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00 AM at the church in Becker. A time of fellowship will follow at the church. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home. Friends and family are invited to Mr. Jim's in Foley after 2:00 PM on Saturday to continue the celebration of life.

Jake Alvin Christen was born January 11, 1995 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Glenn and Ann (Beckers) Christen. He grew up in the Foley area and graduated from Foley High School, class of 2013. He owned and operated, Christen Trucking LLC. Jake was one of a kind, friendly, outgoing and very funny. He was an exceptional uncle that thrived on spoiling his nieces and nephews. Jake enjoyed anything outdoors including hunting, fishing and riding any and all ATV's, especially when with family and friends.

He is survived by his mother, Ann of Foley and brother and sisters; Alex (Sheryl), Foley; Emily (Travis) Melby, Foreston; Molly (Jacob Robertson) Christen, Becker; grandmother, Amelia Sauer, and many nieces and nephews including his P.I.C. He was preceded in death by his uncle, John Beckers and grandparents, Jerome and Valeria "Tutti' Christen and his great grandmother, Ida Christen.