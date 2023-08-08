Jacquelyn ‘Jackie’ Kampa, 87, Foley

January 13, 1936 - August 4, 2023

Jacquelyn Julia Kampa was born January 13, 1936 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Joseph and Martha (Ress) Krupa. She graduated from Cathedral High School, class of 1953. She married Richard Kampa on July 15, 1958 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in St. Cloud and celebrated 65 years of marriage in July of 2023. The couple farmed all of their married life and raised 8 children near Gilman. Jackie worked as a cook at St. John's Area School in Foley for many years. She was a Benton County 4-H leader, was active in the Benton County Senior Citizens and volunteered as an organist at SS. Peter & Paul Church for many years. She loved dancing, gardening, cooking and baking and was a dedicated farm wife and mother. Jackie had a strong faith and will be fondly remembered for her poppy seed coffee cake and homemade bread. She was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and the East Side VFW, Post 4847 Ladies Auxiliary. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Poor Clares or St. John's Area School. The family wishes to thank everyone for their expressions of sympathy, no thank you cards will be sent.

She is survived by her husband, Richard, Foley and children: Joseph (Michele), Foley; Sharon (Patrick Malimanek) Kampa, Mankato; Patricia (Jerry) Theis, Pierz; Connie (Ken) Bauman, Becker; Julie (Paul) Thompson, Reno, NV; Rebecca (Bernie) Rasmusson, Foley; Kathryn (Lyle) Lewandowski, Foley, 17 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and one on the way in February, brother, Harlan Krupa, Little Falls and sisters; Joanne Zutter, Wilmar and Donna Mattocks of Sauk Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Michelle and a sister, Arlyce.