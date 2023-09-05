Jacqueline A. Beumer, 83, St. Cloud

June 6, 1940 - September 1, 2023

attachment-Jacqueline Behmer loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 8, 2023 at St. Mary’s Cathedral (Upper Church) in St. Cloud for Jacqueline A. Beumer, age 83, of St. Cloud. Jackie passed away at her home with family by her side on Friday, September 1, 2023. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Entombment will be in Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Friday at the Church.

Jackie was born on June 6, 1940 in St. Cloud to Richard and Clara (Pelzer) Conrad. She married Donald Beumer on January 21, 1961 at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Jackie was employed as an LPN at the St. Cloud Hospital. The couple owned and operated Beumer Properties in Central Minnesota. Jackie was active in Birthline for 30 plus years and fostered 25 new borns. She was a member of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church and often prayed the rosary.

Jackie enjoyed travel, bowling, journaling, photo collages. She especially treasured time spent with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Don; sons, Doug (Marian) of Minneapolis, Daniel (Monica) of Las Vegas; Diane (Frank) Rezac of Alexandria, Debby (Bill) Bradley of Red Wing, Dayna Pillinger of St. Cloud, Denise (Philip Scott Jones) Beumer of Germany; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Dick (Judy) Conrad of Sartell, Bob Conrad of St. Cloud; and many nieces and nephews.

Jackie was preceded in death by her parents; sister-in-law, Susan.

A Special Thank You to all Personal Care Givers and Hospice.