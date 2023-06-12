Jacob Charles Olson, 25, St. Cloud

March 25, 1998 - June 10, 2023

A celebration of life will be at a later date for Jacob Charles Olson, age 25, who died as a result of a motorcycle accident on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Please check back to our website for more information on service details.

Jacob Charles Olson was born on March 25, 1998, in Fargo, ND to Scott A. and Becky (Schmitz) Olson. Jake worked for various companies throughout the years, in the concrete industry. He loved being outdoors, jet skiing, and motorcycling and was a true thrill-seeker. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his daughter. Jake was goofy, loving, and friendly. He had a great sense of humor, was passionate, and quite hilarious. He will always be remembered for his charisma and his infectious smile.

Jake is survived by his daughter, Azalea “Zay Zay” Olson; mother, Becky Olson (Tim Porter); sisters, Jessica Kuntz, Sadie Olson, and Anna Olson; Tim’s son, Matt Porter and Tim’s grandson, Conrad Porter; grandmother, Delores Thompson; nephews, Carson and Connor Kuntz; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Scott A. Olson; uncle, Bill Lopez; brother-in-law, Sterling Kuntz; and Tim’s son, Joe Porter.

Memorials are preferred and will be directed toward establishing a trust for Jake’s daughter.

The family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support; the local EMS, Law Enforcement, and the kind and caring staff at the St. Cloud Hospital Emergency Department.

“When you lose someone in an instant; you realize that the little things don’t matter unless they are the little ways we show our love.”