Jace Michael Josephson, 9, Little Falls

February 18, 2016 - February 21, 2025

Jace Josephson of Little Falls, Minnesota passed away on February 21, 2025, at the tender age of 9. Born on February 18, 2016, Jace was the beloved child of Timothy and Akasha Josephson and only brother to Lilliona, Izzy and Freya Josephson.

Jace enjoyed his time at Lincoln Elementary School, where he made many friends. He had a passion for building Lego robots and spent countless hours creating his masterpieces.

Jace brought joy to all who knew him. His laughter was infectious, and his smile could brighten even the darkest day.

On February 21, 2025, Jace passed away due to heart failure. While his time with us was short, his memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

Rest in peace, Jace Michael Josephson. You will forever be remembered and cherished.

Celebration of life will be held at The Royal in Little Falls Mn at 1pm to 4pm On March 1st, 2025. Prayer and gathering will be live streamed as well. Link will be provided on the Beats For Jace Facebook page along with the Emblom Brenny funeral home website.