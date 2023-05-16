J. Patrick Cairns, 86, Rice

August 31, 1936 - May 15, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2023 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice, MN for J. Patrick Cairns 86 who passed away Monday surrounded by family. Father Gregory Sauer will officiate and burial will be at North Star Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday May 18 and one hour prior to services on Friday May 19 all at the church. There will be a Military Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

John Patrick was born in St. Cloud to Jean H. and Olive (Anderson) Cairns. He lived his entire life in Rice. After attending St. Cloud State University, he was employed in the family business, Cairns Bar and Liquor. Pat married Sharon Rolstad of St. Cloud on November 27,1958. They spent the summer of 1960 in Vermont where Pat managed a marina complex on Lake Champlain for his uncle. They returned to Rice where they lived their entire 64 years of marriage. They were blessed with three children Dan, Deb and Mark.

Pat was an insurance agent until 1968 at which time he accepted a position with United Power Association (now Great River Energy) in Elk River. Pat retired from GRE in 1998 as Manager of Land Rights. He continued as a Senior Real Estate Consultant for GRE for a number of years thereafter. While Pat was at GRE he was a member of the International Right of Way Association (IRWA) for more than 45 years. On the local level (NorthStar Chapter 20) he served as President, Vice President, and all other elected offices as well as Chairing the Utilities and Environmental Committees. Pat was named Professional of the Year in 1990 and 2004. On the regional level (Region 3 of IRWA) consisting of 6 states in the upper Midwest, Pat served as Secretary Treasurer, Vice Chair and two terms as Chairman and was Region 3’s representative on the Utilities and Environmental Committees. Pat received a lifetime achievement award from Region 3 in 2000. On the national level, Pat served as a member of the International Board of Directors and on the Nominations and Elections Committees as well as the IRWA’s prestigious Ethics Committee.

Pat joined the U.S. Army March 4, 1957. After completion of his 6-year reserve obligation, Sgt. Cairns reenlisted and was accepted to attend Infantry Officers Candidate School at the MN Military Academy. He was commissioned a Second Lieutenant on February 14, 1964. Pat served in several unit positions and commanded the Army Reserve Unit in St. Cloud and later Marshall. He also served as a Staff Officer at Battalion Headquarters 409th Infantry in St Cloud and at Brigade Headquarters 205th Infantry at Fort Snelling. Pat retired in 1987 with the rank of Major after serving 22 years in the active reserve and 8 years in the standby reserve.

Pat served on the Rice City Council for 16 years including two terms as Assistant Mayor. He served on the Rice Fire Department for 11 years and was Chairman of the Rice Fire Board for 20 years. Pat negotiated the original contract to bring cable T.V. to Rice and served as Cable T.V. Chair for 22 years. Pat was a former member of St. John’s Cantius Church in St. Cloud, where he served 5 years as President of the Parish Council.

Pat was a member of the Military Officers Assoc. of America, a lifetime member of the Reserve Officers Assoc., the National Rifle Assoc. and the Northern Pacific Railway Historical Assoc. He was a member of the St. Cloud Chapter of Mended Hearts, a 50-year member of the Rice American Legion Post 473. He was a member of the Honor Guard and was a former member of the Board of Directors.

Over the years, Pat and Sharon enjoyed extensive traveling, visiting Alaska and each of the contiguous states (except Maine). They fondly remember Alaska as their most enjoyable trip. Pat was a proud dad, grandpa and great-grandpa. He also enjoyed attending gun shows with his grandson John Browning (Michael), hunting, fishing, spending time at Leech Lake and he loved having is family around. He was a great Vikings and Twins fan, and rarely missed a televised game.

Pat is survived by his beloved wife, Sharon of Rice; children, Daniel (Ellie) of Rice, Deborah (Lloyd) Erdmann of Rice, and Mark (Kelli) of Franklin, TN; sister, Mary (Gary) Engberg of TN; sister-in-law, Vicky Cairns of TN; grandchildren, Jessica, Michael, Erica, Brandon, Hayden, Ian and Isabelle; and great grandchildren, Levi, Lacey and Luke. Pat was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Thomas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Rice American Legion Post 473.