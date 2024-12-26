Ivan B. Gruis, 62, Little Falls

August 6, 1962 - November 4, 2024

Ivan Bernard Gruis passed away at age 62 at 1:30am on November 4th, 2024.

Ivan was born on August 3rd, 1962, in Belmond Iowa. He was the second child of Galen Gruis and Shirley Gruis. He was in the care of Little Falls Care Center Little Falls Minnesota. Ivan contracted Rheumatic Fever when he was 3 years old. This condition led to certain developmental disabilities, one of which was a weakened heart. Throughout his life Ivan found immense joy in televised wrestling. Going back as far as 1978 when he first saw wrestling on tv with his father. Ivan continued to follow wrestling and his favorite wrestlers all the way to his final days. Ivan was also a very thorough worker when he assisted his brother Quintin in their youth. When Ivan started a task, he would always stay working until the task was 100% complete. Together Quintin and Ivan would cut down trees for local farmers and rural homesteads, and then chop the wood into sellable cords for the local Sales Barn in Hutchinson MN. During this time of his late teen years Ivan would chop the wood by hand with an ax. Ivan developed large forearms and resembled Popeye the Sailorman. This was a very happy time in Ivan’s life and a fond memory for his brothers. Ivan is remembered for these treasured truths about his life and will be greatly missed.

Ivan is preceded in death by his father Galen J. Gruis and his older sister Delrae M. Yousef, and brother-in-law Bishara A. Yousef. He will be missed by his dear mother Shirley Gruis, and brothers Quintin (Jill) and David (Janice). Nieces, Sarah (Jake), Tessa (Russel) and nephew, Spencer; their children and many special friends.