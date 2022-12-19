It’s SDSU versus NDSU for the National Football Championship

UNDATED (WJON News) -- You could call it the Interstate 29 Championship game.

Over the weekend the #1 seeded South Dakota State Jackrabbits (13-1) and the #3 seeded North Dakota State Bison (12-2) both won their semi-final games in the Football Championship Subdivision.

They'll now play each other on Sunday, January 8th at 1:00 p.m. central time for the national championship at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

The two teams played each other during the regular season on October 15th with SDSU beating NDSU 23 to 21. Both teams play in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

Local players on the Bison roster include James Kaczor a senior linebacker from St. Cloud, John Kaczor a freshman defensive tackle from St. Cloud, Brayden Weber a freshman linebacker from Becker, and Jacob Streit a senior tight end from Eden Valley-Watkins. Both teams have a number of Minnesotans on their rosters.

In the overall series, the Bison have 63 wins, the Jackrabbits have 45 wins, and there have been five ties.

NDSU is the defending national champion beating Montana State in the championship game last year.

Brookings and Fargo are just 2 1/2 hours apart on I-29.