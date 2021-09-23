Itasca Co. Man Sentenced for Vehicle Assault on Reservation

ST. PAUL – An Itasca County man was sentenced to just over 13 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for assaulting an individual with his vehicle.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, on April 7, 2020, 35-year-old Kevin Doerr was driving erratically through Elbow Lake Village on the White Earth Indian Reservation. Neighbors called 911 to report that a silver Chevrolet Monte Carlo, driven by Doerr, was trying to run people over and chasing people through the neighborhood.

When law enforcement arrived, they found a chaotic scene with neighbors outside and badly injured victims.

Law enforcement took Doerr into custody and the victims were airlifted to the hospital.

Doerr was convicted by a federal jury on May 20, 2021, on one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.