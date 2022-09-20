Issues Central Minnesotans Care About Heading Into the Midterms

The midterm election is less than 2 months away and WJON listeners on 2-Cent Tuesday weighed in on the issues that concern them the most. Listeners mentioned the following issues:

Crime, economy, immigration, and abortion.

Some listeners identified themselves as members of a specific party and said they would plan to vote accordingly. Others indicated that key issues like abortion pushed them toward the Republican party due to their stance on the issue.

An emailer indicated they don't belong to a specific party but would rather not see Donald Trump run in 2024. A listener indicated the current inflation and economic struggles the country is dealing with is a reason to not support Joe Biden and Democrats this November.

Yet another listener blames the policies of the current Biden administration for problems with immigration. This person indicated immigration is their top issue which is why they will be voting Republican this fall.

If you'd like to listen to parts 1 and 2 of today's 2-Cent Tuesday it is available below.