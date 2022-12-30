Isanti Man Charged With Statutory Rape in Stearns County

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An Isanti man is charged with three counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a girl younger than 14-years-old.

According to the criminal complaint, St. Cloud Police met with the girl in early December after she reported meeting a man she believed was 30-years-old. The girl indicated the two connected on a dating app and continued to communicate on the Snapchat app.

Court records allege that 41-year-old Tim Henke came to the St. Cloud area on three separate occasions in September and picked up the girl in various business parking lots. The girl told investigators that all three meetings led to sex acts.

Get our free mobile app

In an interview with authorities, Henke allegedly admitted he knew the girl through the apps, but thought she was 19-years-old and denied meeting her in person.

However, according to the charges, police used a search warrant to look into Henke's Snapchat account and the GPS function showed Henke at the locations and during the times when the girl said the two had met.

Court records allege that after the second meeting, the girl admitted her real age and Henke said he wanted to continue the relationship.

He's making his first court appearance in Stearns County District Court Friday.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

Restaurants the St. Cloud Area Lost in 2022