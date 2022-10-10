Is Your Vehicle Ready For Another Minnesota Winter?

I certainly don't want to bum anyone out but Winter is coming and having your vehicle dependable in frigid temps can make the Winer go by a bit easier.

Cars have come a long way in the last few decades. With most all cars using fuel injection, those cold winter starts aren't nearly as iffy. Jumper cables used to get a real workout back in the day.

Still, a Minnesota winter can be pretty tough on your car. Everything from the starter to your windshield wipers and tires, headlights, etc. So, what can you do to make sure your car isn't going to leave you stranded out in the cold?

AAA recommends you do these things to get your car ready for another winter battle;

Be sure to carry an emergency kit in all your vehicles. I put one together every year for my kids, too. Stock it with snacks, candle, lighter, tin cup to melt snow for water, snow shovel, blankets, jumper cables and a flashlight.

Also, make sure your phone is charged before traveling.

Make sure your tires are good for tread. Make sure they are properly inflated.

Have your battery checked and make sure terminals are clean and free of corrosion.

Replace worn windshield wipers

Make sure all lights are functioning. Replace worn bulbs.

AAA also suggests you have your vehicle inspected by a professional technician to make sure it's in good shape for what Winter brings.

Bonus tip: If you are stranded somewhere in your car and your phone battery is almost dead and you can't seem to get ahold of any friends or family to come help you, use this great tip. Before your battery goes dead, change your greeting to let people know just exactly where you are stranded. That way when they try to call you back they will get your greeting and know where to find you.

Safe (and warm) travels.

