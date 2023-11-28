Is The Best Ice Skating Rink In MN? Vote And Make It So!

We can't deny it, the cold weather is here. May as well embrace it! The good news is that here in Minnesota we don't miss a beat as seasons change. There are plenty of ways to spend time outside, even once the cold sets it.

One of the fun ways to enjoy Minnesota when winter approaches is ice skating. I grew up one block away from a skating rink with a warming house and I spent every minute of my free time that I could there. So I love to see that Minnesota has made the final 20 for "USA Today 10Best" ice skating rinks in the country.

Guidant John Rose Minnesota OVAL in Roseville has been nominated by a panel of experts. With 110,000 square feet of ice it's the largest outdoor refrigerated skating facility in Minnesota.

There are some other impressive rinks that have made the final 20 like the the rink at Rockefeller Center in New York City, NY or the Hotel Del Ice Rink in Coronado, CA. But c'mon, when it comes to ice skating Minnesota tops the list.

There's no way we can let an ice rink in Los Angeles (Holiday Ice Rink in Pershing Square) or Las Vegas (The Ice Rink at the Cosmopolitan) win over a Minnesota ice rink, right? Sure, those are fun novelties, but what do those cities know about ice skating?

You can help Minnesota top the list. A panel of experts narrowed the list to 20. Now it's up to the public's votes. The voting on the USA Today's website is open through December 4th and the 10Best list will be announced on December 15th. You can vote HERE once per day through Monday, December 4th at 11am CT.

Find Minnesota's indoor and outdoor rinks and their hours and locations HERE as they open for the new season.

