Irving Baumer Jr., 76, Foley

April 12, 1947 - December 31, 2023

Irving 'Butch' Baumer Jr., age 76 of Foley passed away December 31, 2023 at his home. Irving was born April 12, 1947 in Breckenridge, Minnesota to Irving and Frances (Loft) Baumer Sr. He grew up in the Wahpeton and Fargo area. He married Linda Rehn on July 28, 1965 and together they had one son, William. Irving was an owner and operator of the Ace Moving and Delivery and also started, Irv Baumer Trucking in Fargo, ND and later, Foley, Minnesota. He married Betty Flohrs on December 10, 1976 which brought two step-children, Troy and Tracy to the union and together they had two sons, Joseph and Jason. Irving enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, gardening and canning the rewards of his garden.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Betty, sons, William, Joseph, Jason and step-daughter, Tracy, sister, Sharon Gebhardt, 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren and special family friend, Sara Utz. Irving was preceded in death by his parents, twin sisters at birth, sister, Constance Quenette, step son, Troy Flohrs, nephew, Floyd Lees, sister-in-laws, Susie North, Connie Holbrook, Linda Hurst, brother-in-laws, Butch Hurst and Donnie Hurst.

Irving's wishes were to have no service.