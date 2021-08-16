Irma Rose (Buermann) Rothstein, 97, Cold Spring

January 7, 2021 - August 14, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN, for Irma Rose (Buermann) Rothstein, age 97 who peacefully passed away with family at her bedside on August 14, 2021, at Assumption Nursing Home in Cold Spring, MN. Reverend Robert Harren will officiate. Entombment will take place at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

A gathering of family and friends will take place before Mass from 9:00 am until 10:45 am on Wednesday, August 18 at the St. Anthony’s Church Narthex and then again after Mass with a light lunch in the parish dining area. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Irma was born January 7, 1924, in Richmond, MN, to John and Elizabeth (Blonigen) Buermann, and grew up on a farm and lake resort on Big Lake. She married Ben Rothstein on June 14, 1949, at St. Peter and Paul’s Catholic Church in Richmond, MN. Irma was a woman of many talents: baking, canning, carpentry, fishing, gardening, homemaker, quilting, seamstress, volunteering, and a love for music. She had a strong belief in God and her Catholic faith, and prayed the rosary many times a day for her family and friends. She was employed at the St. Cloud Hospital in the laundry before getting married and again after her children had grown; was a cook in the restaurant at Dan Marsh Drug Store in St. Cloud, in the late 70’s. Irma was a 72-year member of the St. Anthony’s Parish and always willing to be involved with the Christian Women, Adult Choir, Quilting Club, Catholic United Financial, Funeral Meals, and several Mission groups.

She is survived by her children, Jerry (Lois) and Don (Janet) of St. Joseph, Ruth (Tim) Fritz of Clearwater, Harry (Tina) of St. Cloud; 9 grandchildren Tara Robinson, Tracy (Curt) Ophoven, Jim (Melissa), Melissa (Loren) Kosloski, Brendan, Corey (Chelsea), Lynsey (Byron) Busby, Kelsey (Zach) Molloy, Barry as well as 11 great-grandchildren. Brothers Herb, and Joe, many wonderful in-laws, and over 100 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ben in 2012, siblings; Martin, Edmund, Alma Mohs, Norbert, Robert, Rosalia, Eleanor Bloch, Roman, Martha Rothstein and John, as well as many cherished in-laws. Irma was the “oldest living Buermann ever” and very thankful for it.

Our family would like to thank the staffs at Assumption Community and CentraCare Hospice for the love and care given to Irma during her stay, for the past 8 years.

In lieu of flowers, memorials and gifts can be entrusted to the “Quilting Group” of St. Anthony’s Parish.