Irene Zormeier, 87, Sauk Rapids

May 12, 1932 - June 21, 2019

Irene Zormeier, age 87, of Sauk Rapids passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Cherrywood of South St. Cloud. Mass of Christian Burial for Irene will be at 12:30 PM, Thursday, June 27, 2019 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Minden Township. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM Wednesday evening at Foley Funeral Home and will continue one hour prior to services at the church. Parish Prayers will be held at 5 PM Wednesday. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery.

Irene Helen (Pollard) Zormeier was born May 12, 1932 in St. Cloud, Minnesota the daughter of George and Theresia (Meyer) Pollard. She attended Foley Schools and went on to work as a waitress before meeting her future husband at Stearns Manufacturing. On May 7, 1966 Irene was united in marriage with Sylvester ‘Sy’ Zormeier at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Minden Township. The couple was blessed with three sons and Irene truly enjoyed the gift of motherhood. She savored the simple things in life; watching the birds, tending to her flowers, listening to Polka and Waltz music, and being at home with her family. Irene was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church most of her life and was a member of the Christian Mothers.

Irene is survived by her three sons: Gary, Dave (Lynn) and James all of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren: Cole Zormeier, Riley Novak, and Karlina (Luke) Riordan; great-grandchildren: Keegan and Nolan Riordan; as well as other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; five brothers and three sisters.