Irene Sterriker Patenaude, 101, St. Cloud

December 9, 1919 – December 28, 2020

Irene Sterriker Patenaude, age 101 of St Cloud, MN passed away unexpectedly at the Sanctuary in St. Cloud on December 28, 2020.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements are by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Irene was born 12-09-1919 in Almora, MN and lived in Parker's Prairie and Annandale, graduating from Annandale High School in 1937. She moved to Elk River and married Bob Patenaude in 1939. They lived in Elk River until moving to Pine River in 1959 where they ran Pat's Norway Lake Resort until 1976. During that time, she took in sewing and had many foster children in the home. She worked at the Pine River Ben Franklin store for several years before moving to St. Cloud in 1983. She continued to sew and knit, selling at numerous craft sales in the area until she was 100 years old. She made afghans for each grandchild and great grandchild's high school graduation and quilts for each wedding and even has some made ahead of time for upcoming events. From 2000-2016 she volunteered at the St Cloud Hospital putting in over 8000 hours. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star since the 1940's in Elk River and Pine River. She made annual trips with her daughters for a number of years, bus trips with friends and many, many, card games with family and friends. Until recently she attended every possible family gathering and enjoyed seeing her great grandkids growing up.

Irene was preceded in death by her husband Bob in 2000, parents Josephine Olbekson Sterriker and James Sterriker, sisters Ethel Miller, Henrietta Anderson, brothers Marvin Sterriker and James Sterriker, Jr.

She is survived by daughters Sharon (Roger) Houg, Roberta (Dennis) Schibonski, (Dennis), Annette (Dennis) Houg and Crystal Dejarlais, 13 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter.