Irene R. Kociemba, 91, Avon

September 27, 1930 – July 8, 2022

attachment-Irene Kociemba loading...

Irene Rita Kociemba, age 91 of Avon, MN passed away on July 8, 2022, at her home. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 11 AM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, St. Anna, MN. Visitation from 9 – 11 AM also at the church on Wednesday. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Irene was born on September 27, 1930, in St. Anna to Wenzel and Mary (Kostreba) Panek. She graduated from Holdingford High School. She married George Kociemba on September 17, 1951, at St. Hedwig Catholic Church in Holdingford. Following their marriage, they farmed in the St. Anna area for 25 years. Irene and George spent many years camping and fishing on Swan Lake. She enjoyed gardening and planting flowers. Irene began playing cards as a young girl and continued to play cards for the rest of her life. She would have a card party with her brothers and sisters at least once a year. She especially loved teaching and playing cards with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Irene was active at the church cooking for the church bizarre and for funeral lunches for over 40 years. She was a member of Christian Mothers and the church prayer line.

She is survived by her children, Allen (Darlene) Kociemba of Avon, Will Kociemba of Sauk Rapids, Jennie Kociemba of Avon, Darla (Floyd Benefiel) Kociemba of Sauk Rapids; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters, Leona of California, Jeanette of Avon, Susie (Claude) of St. Wendel, John of St. Cloud, Laverne (Richard) of Stillwater and Andy (Mary) of Avon.

Preceded in death by her parents, Wenzel and Mary, husband, George, and sisters and brother.