Irene M. Hoeschen, 97, Little Falls

December 15, 1923 - April 13, 2021

Irene Hoeschen, 97 year old resident of Little Falls died Tuesday April 13 at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls. A funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 24 at 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service with Father. Mark Botzet officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M until the hour of the service on Saturday at the funeral home. The burial will be held on Monday, April 26 at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls.

Irene Margeret Wollak was born December 15, 1923 in Graham, Minnesota to John and Elizabeth (Trettel) Wollak. Irene attended St. Francis High School and after graduating became a Franciscan Sister of Little Falls for a few years. Irene married Eugene Benedict Hoeschen on December 28, 1950 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Eugene was a veteran of WWII. Irene and Eugene resided in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and raised two sons, Gerard Robert and Kevin Eugene Hoeschen. In addition to being a homemaker, Irene was a custodian of St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Irene is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her grandson, Jason Hoeschen and her siblings Lawrence Wollak, Gertrude Wollak, Frances Schelonka, Anna Kloss, Gertrude Elizabeth Popp, John Wollak Sr., Clara Trettel, Rosalie Fiedler, Erma Smith, Anthony Wollak, Raymond Wollak, Clarence Wollak, Lucille Maier, Virginia, Claude Wollak, Theresa Wollak, Isabelle Martian, Bernice Krueger, Ernest Wollak, Mary Wollak.

Irene is survived by her sons Jerry (Elizabeth) Hoeschen of Omaha, Nebraska and Kevin (Barbara) Hoeschen of Murphy, North Carolina; her grandchildren Joseph (Mandy) Hoeschen, John Hoeschen, James Hoeschen, Greg (Jessica) Hoeschen and Rebecca (John) Mills; great-grandchildren Olivia and Ava Hoeschen, Harper and Caroline Hoeschen, and Logan Mills; siblings Marcella Rosencrantz and Delmar Wollak.