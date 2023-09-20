Irene Lashisnki, 89, Bowlus

June 24, 1934 - September 17, 2023

attachment-Irene Lashinski loading...

Mass of Christian Burial, a celebration of life, for Irene Mary Lashinski, 89, Bowlus, MN will be on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 10:30 AM at St Francis of Assisi, St. Francis, MN. Visitation will be on Friday, September 22, 2023, from 4-7 PM at Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes, Holdingford, MN, and one hour prior to Mass at the church on Saturday. The interment will be in the parish cemetery.

Irene was born on June 24, 1934, on the farm, near Freeport, MN to Fred and Elizabeth (Stueve) Atkinson. She was the 6th of 11 children. She graduated from Upsala High School in 1952. Irene obtained her teaching certificate from the Teachers Training Department, Little Falls, MN. She began teaching in a one-room schoolhouse in the fall of 1953, where she taught students up to the 8th grade. In November of 1953, she married Eugene (Gene) Lashinski at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Elmdale, MN. They raised four children, Terese (Terri), Philip, Lloyd, and Nancy. In between children, Irene taught in one-room schoolhouses in Martin, Stearns, and Morrison counties for 14 years. She completed teaching full-time at the Upsala Area School’s new elementary school combination of 1st and 2nd grades. She joined Gene working on the family farm. She drove the tractor, planted a huge garden, canned large amounts of produce, and grew flowers galore. She sewed everything from pajamas to bridesmaid dresses and later used her sewing skills to make quilts.

Gene and Irene enjoyed many trips across the northern states and Canada, a trip to Poland, and they wintered in south Texas for several years. Irene was a faithful member of the St. Francis of Assisi Christian Mothers, the St. Francis sewing circle, and taught catechism classes. She also was the treasurer for the city of Bowlus.

Irene is survived by her husband of almost 70 years of marriage, Gene, Bowlus, children, Terese (Terri), (Terrance) Booth, Belle Plaine, Philip (partner, Murt) Lashinski, Holdingford, Lloyd (Judy) Lashinski, Albany, Nancy (Chuck) Stomberg, Forest Lake, 10 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, sister, Helen Heisick, Bowlus, brothers, Fred Atkinson, Litchfield, John (Marlys) Atkinson, Upsala, and David Atkinson, Greenville, S.C.

Preceded in death by her parents, one sister, and 5 brothers.