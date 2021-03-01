Irene A. Pundsack, 94, St. Cloud

September 16, 1926 - February 26, 2021

Irene A. Pundsack, age 94, passed away peacefully at her home on Feb. 26, 2021. Private funeral services will be held at St. Paul’s Catholic Church. The family will host a Celebration of Life for Irene later this year when it is safe to do so.

Irene Agnes (Stoermann) Pundsack was born on Sept. 16, 1926, in St. Rosa to Gerhard and Katherine (Hoppe) Stoermann. She married Richard B. Pundsack on Nov. 16, 1948, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in St. Rosa.

Irene worked for the Benedictine Sisters for over 50 years at St. Raphael’s Home and Convent and St. Scholastica’s Convent. She was a Benedictine Oblate member for over 55 years. Irene received the Mother Benedicta Riepp Award from the Sisters of St. Benedict in 2012 in recognition of her Benedictine and Gospel values in her daily life.

Irene was involved in many parish and community activities. She was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church and St. Paul’s Catholic Church where she was active in the Altar Society, Mission Group, Christian Women, Eucharistic Minister, Lector, and the Saturday Meal Program, to name a few. In the community she volunteered for the Food Shelf, Mission Office, Place of Hope Ministries, and Anna Marie’s Alliance. For years she brought daily food donations to the Jean Donovan House, and staff and residents fondly referred to her as “Super Mom.” She volunteered for events such as the Red Ribbon Ride (a fundraiser for HIV/AIDS), and TRAM: The Ride Across Minnesota, (an event for MS). She served as an election judge for over 30 years.

After cheering her children on at athletic events, she became an athlete herself in her 80s and participated in over a dozen 5K races, completing her last race at the age of 92. Participating in these events was therapeutic to her recovery after breaking one hip at age 85 and the other at age 86. Her family and friends were honored and thrilled to cheer her on as she had cheered them on.

Irene is survived by her children David (Gail), Dennis (Colleen), Eugene (Betty), James (Jill), Michael (Debbie), Sue, John (Joe), 9 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, her sister Rose and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband (2004), and by her siblings, Rogaria Austing, Julitta Austing, Bernard, Linus, Boniface, John, and Robert Stoermann.

Thanks to the efforts of her family and CentraCare Hospice, Irene was able to die at home per her wishes. The family thanks her neighbors, Pastor Carol, staff and residents of Place of Hope Ministries for their daily visits to Irene. Because of their involvement, Irene was able to remain living in her home. Memorials are preferred to St. Benedict’s Monastery or Place of Hope Ministries.

All people were welcomed at Irene and Richard’s home. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and loving this faithful servant of God.