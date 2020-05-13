Iowa to Reopen Restaurants, Salons, Barber Shops, and Gyms

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -- Restaurants, salons, barbershops and gyms in Iowa will be allowed to reopen Friday under new health rules intended to slow the coronavirus.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday that she's lifting an order that closed restaurants in 22 counties, including the largest metropolitan areas.

She says she'll also allow fitness centers, salons, tattoo parlors, barbershops and massage therapists to resume business statewide.

Deaths from the virus surged again in Iowa on Wednesday, surpassing 300.

The order came as Reynolds and the state's medical director took steps to self-isolate after potential exposure to the virus at the White House last week.