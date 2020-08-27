Invasive Algae Found in Stearns County Lake

KIMBALL -- An invasive algae has been discovered in a Stearns County lake.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the presence of starry stonewort in Lake Carnelian near Kimball after it was first discovered near the public access by a trained volunteer on August 15th.

Starry stonewort was first discovered in Minnesota in 2015 and has not yet been successfully removed from any lakes in the United States.

DNR invasive species specialists say this time of year the algae is easily identified by its small white star-shaped bulbils and treatment and careful removal can help reduce the spread. The DNR, Stearns County officials, and the Stearns County Coalition of Lake Associations will be working together to try to contain the algae.

Boat inspections are being expanded and follow-up surveys will look for starry stonewort in other parts of the Lake Carnelian. Officials say if you think you've found the invasive algae or any other invasive species you should contact the DNR.

The DNR is also reminding boaters to clean aquatic plants and animals off of and drain all water from their watercraft to prevent any spread of these invasive species.

Starry stonewort has now been confirmed in 16 of Minnesota's 11,842 lakes.