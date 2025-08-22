Monticello Crash On I-94 Leaves One Driver Injured
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a collision on Interstate 94 in Wright County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Thursday at about 11:30 a.m. in Monticello. Two vehicles were traveling east when they collided.
Forty-year-old Sheena Mcreynolds of Brooklyn Center was taken to Maple Grove Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Zachary Kerkeide of Long Prairie was not hurt.
The Wright County Sheriff's Office and CentraCare assisted at the scene.
