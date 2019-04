WAITE PARK -- A busy intersection will close Wednesday as part of the Stearns County Road 75 road construction project.

Crews will close 28th Avenue South near Mills Fleet Farm between County Road 75 and County Road 138 until further notice. Access to local businesses will available via the south end of 28th Avenue from Highway 23.

More information including a detour map is available on the county construction page of the Stearns County website .