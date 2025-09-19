ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A local volunteer coordinator has been honored with a national award. AmeriCorps has recognized RSVP Director Jennifer Wucherer with its Innovation Service Award. The award is presented to just one program director each year for making a significant impact in their community by leveraging volunteer service.

She has worked as an RSVP staff member for 25 years, with the last five years serving as the director. Wucherer has helped RSVP get its volunteer numbers back to its pre-pandemic levels, expanding membership by 31 percent to more than 1,200 volunteers.

She says older residents who choose to volunteer find that it has a lot of benefits.

For a large population of people, social isolation and loneliness are real, so we're out there spreading the word that our program can help older adults have those social connections, build relationships, and friendships while also giving back to our communities.

Wucherer says 90 percent of the RSVP volunteers report it helps them find meaningful purpose and connection in their lives, and 96 to 99 percent say they would recommend participation to their friends.

She says, looking ahead, she doesn't see the growth slowing down.

We had the largest growth last year, with 31 percent new volunteers that came to us. I don't see that trend changing. I think that there is such a yearning and a desire to continue having meaning and purpose and to age well.

RSVP volunteers support more than 160 non-profit organizations, licensed healthcare facilities, and government organizations across Central Minnesota.

RSVP engages adults 55 and older in service throughout Benton, Sherburne, Stearns, and Wright Counties.