Initiative Foundation Announces New Business Manager

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) - The Initiative Foundation has announced a new manager in their business lending program.

Tim Swanson has accepted the position of business finance manager. Swanson has been active in commercial banking in the Twin Cities and Brainerd area and says he’s excited to work with the Initiative Foundation’s team to help build businesses across Central Minnesota.

I joined the Initiative Foundation because my background and passion align with the Foundation’s mission, and I wanted to become part of the outstanding team. I look forward to working with business owners from across the 14 counties and two Native nations of Central Minnesota to bolster their businesses so we can all work together to build a vibrant economy.

In 2023, the Initiative Foundation issued 36 loans to small businesses for a total of $3.3 million. Since 1986, the Initiative Foundation has made more than $66 million in loans available and helped to create or retain more than 15,000 jobs.

The Foundation serves 14 counties and two Native nations in Central Minnesota. Find more at their website here.

