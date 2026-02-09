The city of St. Cloud is working on patching pot holes as weather permits. That according to Luke Langner, St. Cloud Public Services Director. He says crews have been out patching pot holes with a cold temporary mix. Langner indicates a more permanent pot hole replacement can be put down when the weather gets warmer in May.

22nd Street South (photo - Jay Caldwell)

22nd Street South

The city of St. Cloud is planning a complete reconstruct of 22nd Street South in St. Cloud in 2026. Langner says they will be turning 22nd (Cooper Avenue to Oak Grove Road) from a rural section to an urban section which includes storm/sewer, sidewalks and curb and gutter. Langner expects construction on this project to start in late May or early June. He says they did traffic studies on the intersection of Cooper and 22nd Street South and decided to keep the setup their the same.

Pantown Phase 5 Project

The 2nd to last phase of the Pantown neighborhood project will take place in 2026. Langner indicates the plan is to get bids in soon and start the project in late May/early June. He says they've been working on this project for 7 years. Langner explains they plan to do phase 6 next year and that will be the last phase.

Lead Service Line Replacement Project

The lead service line replacement project will continue in 2026. Langner expects that they will be performing 130 lead service line replacements this year. He says the work this year will be done between Washington Memorial Drive and 14th Avenue South and from Division Street to University Avenue.

Mill and Overlay Projects

The city of St. Cloud is planning just over 8 miles of mill and overlay resurfacing projects in 2026. Langner says they've been doing this consistently for the past 5 years.

Street Sweeping

The city of St. Cloud will be out sweeping streets and addressing sidewalk heaves over the coming months. Langner says as soon as the snow and ice is gone, they'll have crews sweeping the city streets. He indicates they have marked many sidewalks with pink that they will either grind down or to just alert residents about uneven sidewalks.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Luke Langner, click below.