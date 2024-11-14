Industrial Realty Group Acquires Large St. Cloud Properties

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A national realty company is buying nearly one million square feet of industrial warehouse space in St. Cloud.

Industrial Realty Group has acquired the 965,134 square feet that was the fulfillment operation of Publisher's Clearing House.

The eight buildings are located in the St. Cloud Industrial Park.

IRG says a majority of the space is currently leased but as PCH transitions out of several buildings, the company plans to redevelop and lease the buildings to a mix of distribution, warehousing and manufacturing businesses.

