Indoor Axe Throwing Business Opening in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD – Indoor axe throwing is coming to St. Cloud.

United States Axe is set to open on Thursday, Oct. 15 at 2102 Veterans Drive in Centennial Plaza.

Co-owners Dustin and Niki Knight decided to bring the business to the St. Cloud area following the success of their first axe throwing facility, which opened earlier this year in Alexandria.

“We've faced many challenges opening two locations during the pandemic, but we have turned a tough situation into a positive one,” says Niki. “We have been able to connect and partner with small businesses in Alexandria, and we will do the same in St. Cloud.”

Axe throwing involves standing in a lane and throwing a small axe at a target placed 12 ft. away. Dustin says the axes, which are more akin to hatchets, are less than 2 lbs. and 19 in. long.

The Knights say the sport has wide appeal across all age ranges and skill levels, is easy to pick up and is naturally socially-distanced.

“We have kids as young as 12 coming in – sometimes even younger,” said Niki. “Then their parents get into it, and then their grandparents come. People are starting to buy mobile targets for their backyards, or joining leagues. They’re meeting other people. And some of these people – they’ve never done this before.”

United States Axe employs trained axe throwers who will guide customers though topics like safety regulations, technique and scoring. Dustin, who will compete in the World Axe Throwing League Championship in December on ESPN, says they hope to bring axe throwing tournaments to the St. Cloud in the near future.

“We have all ages and ranges of people that love this sport,” Dustin said. “And it’s just a lot of fun. It’s therapy and stress relief, but it’s also a sport. It’s competitive and challenging. There’s a lot of consistency you need to dial into in order to hit that bullseye.”

"It's the perfect sport for St. Cloud," he added.

United States Axe will be open Thursdays through Saturdays from 4:30-10 p.m., and Sundays from noon-5 p.m. For more, check out their Facebook page.