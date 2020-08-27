In-Person Learning to Start September 14th for St. Cloud Students

ST. CLOUD -- Students in the St. Cloud Area School District will be returning to classrooms a little later than originally planned.

The district has pushed back the start of in-person schooling under the selected hybrid model to September 14th and 15th. The school year officially starts on the 8th, but Superintendent Willie Jett says the first week will be spent getting students, staff, and families all on the same page.

In-person family conferences will take place by appointment from 8:00 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. on September 8th and 10th and 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on September 9th for students in pre-school through fifth grade. This will give students the chance to meet their teachers, see their classroom, learn about the new COVID-19 health and safety routines, and pick-up distance learning devices.

Conferences for sixth through twelfth graders will take place on September 8th, 9th, and 10th from 8:15 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Even though there will be no in-school instruction, the district will be offering childcare through the Boys and Girls Club and grab and go meals at each school during that first week.