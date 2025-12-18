Ice conditions have rebounded since last week. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News explains the slush beneath the snow has melted away and new ice is forming making ice fishing conditions dramatically better. He says the flaw melted away enough of the snow and slush to allow for the ice to reform more securely and to enable anglers to have an easier way to get around once the colder weather comes in starting today.

photo courtesy of Glen Schmitt for TSM

Area Lakes

Schmitt expects anglers locally to be able to get out on area lakes with ATVs soon. He says there has been very little ice fishing activity locally but expects that to change with cooler weather coming just prior to Christmas. Schmitt expects the ice to be especially slippery with very little snow left on the ice. He'd like to see a little snow to make getting around the ice easier. Schmitt says, on average, we have 6-8 inches of ice on area lakes.

Northern Lakes

On northern Minnesota lakes ATVs and side by sides along with wheel houses are appearing on lakes. He says they went through a similar turnaround on their lakes making ice fishing season looking pretty good.

photo courtesy of Glen Schmitt for TSM

Muzzleloader Season

The muzzleloader deer hunting season concluded Sunday. Schmitt says more than 9,300 deer were shot in Minnesota during the muzzleloader season. He says those numbers picked up in recent weeks after a slow start. Schmitt says we're up 7% from last year harvest. The archery season is wrapping with 3,500 deer shot between traditional bow and crossbow. That season wraps up on December 31.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, click below.