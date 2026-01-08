MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is backing off from the investigation into the deadly shooting of a Minneapolis woman by a federal ICE agent.

In a statement released Thursday, the BCA says the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office has reversed course, and the investigation would be led solely by the FBI, and the BCA would no longer have access to the case materials, scene evidence, or investigative interviews necessary to complete a thorough and independent investigation.

The BCA says that without complete access to the evidence, witnesses, and information collected, they cannot meet the investigative standards that Minnesota law and the public demands. As a result, the BCA has reluctantly withdrawn from the investigation.

They say, if the U.S. Attorney's Office and FBI were to reconsider this approach and express a willingness to resume a joint investigation, the BCA is prepared to reengage.

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, after a consultation with the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, the U.S. Attorney's Office, and the FBI, it was decided that the BCA Force Investigations Unit would conduct a joint investigation with the FBI.

Senator Jeff Howe of Rockville released the following statement in response to the deadly shooting:

“We need to take a step back and de-escalate the conversation. We know this incident will be fully investigated, and we should wait until a thorough review has been completed before drawing conclusions.

People should stay away from law enforcement while they are doing their jobs—do not put yourself or others in danger by interfering with or obstructing their operations. Respect for the rule of law is essential during moments like this.

Let us pray for all those affected by yesterday’s horrific incident, including the victims, their families, and the first responders. We should also remember to treat one another with the dignity, respect, and kindness that everyone deserves.”

Hundreds gathered in south Minneapolis on Wednesday evening to honor 37-year-old Renee Good, who was shot and killed by an ICE agent in her vehicle earlier in the day.

Video appears to show the ICE agent fire one shot from the front of the vehicle and two more shots into Good's driver's side window.