I Was Always Jealous Of The Minnesota Kids Who Had One Of These!

I grew up in (what was then) a small town called Savage, Minnesota. When my parents built their house in 1982, there were only 3,954 residents in the city... now there are over 33,000.

While I didn't walk four miles (uphill both ways of course) in snow to get to school like my father and his father before him did, I did have a pretty long bus ride to school in Prior Lake. The big yellow limo would swoop me up on my street and the trip to school would take about 20-30 minutes or so, starting in the neighborhoods before winding through more rural areas picking up the farm kids.

Our bus stop was always alllll the way down the road on some predetermined corner packed with kids of all ages. These days the school bus seems to drop every kid off right at their door! I digress....

While I had to stand out on the corner, pant legs and nose hairs freezing, these kids had their own little shelter to wait for the bus in! How cool is that?

If it's raining, you stay dry. Snow? Dry. Cold? Well, you will probably still be cold to be honest but, a little LESS cold probably.

Some of the shacks even had door with a lock, which meant some added safety as they waited in the middle of nowhere for the bus to show up.

I never could convince my parents to put one of these at the end of our driveway. Something about being unnecessary five feet in front of our house.

Did you have one of these growing up? Was it as cool as it seemed from the school bus window?