Hwy 55 Road Work to Start Monday in Paynesville

PAYNESVILLE -- Road construction on Highway 55 in Paynesville will force traffic to detour around a portion of the project.

Starting Monday, crews will begin working on the Canadian Pacific Railway bridge. That portion of the work will force drivers to detour via Kandyohi Road 6 and Highway 23 until early August.

At that time, Highway 55 becomes alternating single-lane traffic from west of Regal through the eastern limits of Paynesville.

The $3.5-million project is scheduled to be completed in late August.