DASSEL -- A Hutchinson woman was hurt in a crash in Meeker County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 11:00 a.m. Sunday on Highway 15 south of Dassel.

Twenty-three-year-old Daryl Ann Fredricks was driving north when her vehicle spun out on the ice and rolled into the ditch.

Fredricks was taken to the Hutchinson Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.