Hutchinson Man Safe After Vehicle Falls Through Ice

LITCHFIELD -- A Hutchinson man is safe after his vehicle fell through the ice in Meeker County.

The incident happened just before 10:00 a.m. Sunday on Greenleaf Lake in Ellsworth Township.

33-year-old Dustin Tolsma was driving a Dodge Dakota on the Northwest side of the lake, when his vehicle fell through the ice.

Tolsma was able to get out of the vehicle safely. He walked to a nearby fish house to call for help and warm up.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says the area where the truck fell through was recently cut open for spear fishing.