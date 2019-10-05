Huskies Tie Wayne State

The St. Cloud State University women’s soccer team earned their third tie of the season against Wayne State College on Friday.

The Wildcats put the first points on the board, scoring in the 35th minute to take a 1-0 lead over SCSU. Late in the second half, Nicole Friis scored for the Huskies. The game stayed tied 1-1 through both overtime periods.

St. Cloud State outshot Wayne State 6-4. Zoe Welsh made three saves and allowed one goal.

The Huskies are now 3-2-3 overall and 2-1-2 NSIC. They will host Augustana on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.