Huskies Split, Timberwolves Lose – Saturday Sports Blast

The St. Cloud State University baseball team split a double-header with MSU - Mankato, while the Minnesota Timberwolves, Granite City Lumberjacks, and St. Cloud Norsemen all recorded losses. Here's a look at your Saturday sports recap:

- The Huskies dropped game one to the Mavericks 5-7 but redeemed themselves with a 12-8 win in game two. Jake Shusterich and Max Gamm had four runs on the day, and John Nett added three. The team's overall record is now 7-6 and they will travel to Winona to face the Warriors in a doubleheader on Wednesday.

- The Timberwolves suffered another road loss when they faced off against the Grizzlies in Memphis. After a close first half, the home squad built up a comfortable lead in the third and ultimately topped the Wolves 120-108. Karl-Anthony Towns led all scorers with 30 points and 16 rebounds for Minnesota. Anthony Edwards added 22 points. The Timberwolves fall to 12-37 and will travel to Philadelphia on Saturday.

- The Lumberjacks' season came to an end at the hands of the Willmar WarHawks. Granite City mustered only one goal before falling 3-1. It was Troy Dahlheimer who lit the lamp for the Lumberjacks. Bailey Huber made 33 saves and allowed two goals.

- The Norsemen fell late 5-4 to the Minot Minotauros. Nick Young, Max Strand, Cooper Gay, and Gunnar Johnson each scored a goal for St. Cloud. Paxton Geisel made 28 saves and allowed five goals. The Norsemen fall to 13-24 and will face Minot again on Saturday.