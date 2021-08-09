Huskies Edge Rox 8-7

The St. Cloud Rox lost 8-7 at Duluth against the Huskies Sunday. St. Cloud fell behind 4-1, came back to tie the game at 4 before slipping behind 7-4 in the 4th inning. St. Cloud managed 2 runs in the 7th inning and 1 in the 8th inning to tie the game at 7. Duluth broke the tie with a run in the bottom of the 8th inning. Brice Mathews had 2 hits and 3 RBIs, Jordan Barth drove in 2 runs and Caleb Ricketts had 2 hits and 2 runs scored.

Get our free mobile app

St. Cloud is 22-6 in the 2nd half of the season and continues to lead the Great Plains West Division by 5 games over 2nd place Mankato. The Rox will host Rochester tonight at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:35.