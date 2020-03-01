Huskies Drop Final Home Game to No.6 Denver

The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team earned a weekend split against the University of Denver with Saturday's loss.

Nolan Walker scored the first goal of the game for SCSU at the 9:07 mark of the opening period. Denver took the lead 2-1 before the end of the period.

The Pioneers scored two more unanswered goals, one in the second and one in the third, before St. Cloud lit the lamp again. Jami Krannila cut the deficit to 4-2, but less than a minute later Denver netted their fifth to top the Huskies 5-2.

David Hrenak made 31 saves and allowed four goals.

The Huskies fall to 13-13-6 and 10-10-2. They will close out the regular season with a trip to Duluth to face the Bulldogs. Friday's pre-game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on The River 96.7 FM.