Huskies Close Weekend With a Tie

The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team skated to a 2-2 tie with Colorado College on Saturday.

Colorado College pushed out to an early 1-0 lead in the opening period. The Tigers extended that lead in the second period to 2-0. The Huskies scored late in the second and again late in the third to tie the game up. After two scoreless extra periods, the game ended in a deadlock.

Nolan Walker and Easton Brodzinski each scored one for St. Cloud State. David Hrenak made 36 saves and allowed two goals.

The Huskies are now 11-12-5 and 8-9-1 NCHC. SCSU will return home next weekend to host the University of North Dakota. Pre-game starts at 5:30 p.m. on Friday on The River 96.7 FM.