Huskies Bounce Back to Beat Bulldogs Friday

DULUTH -- The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team came from behind to beat the University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs after blowing an early lead Friday night.

The Huskies pushed ahead early, scoring the only goals in the opening period. That 2-0 lead quickly disappeared in the second period, however. Less than four minutes into the middle period, UMD netted two goals to tie the game up 2-2. The Bulldogs lit the lamp again at the end of the period to move ahead 3-2.

St. Cloud State rallied in the final frame. The Huskies scored twice more to take back the lead and win the game 4-3.

Jami Krannila, Chase Brand, Nolan Walker, and Kevin Fitzgerald each netted one for SCSU. David Hrenak made 27 saves and allowed three goals in the win.

The Huskies improve to 8-4 and will face the Bulldogs in game two of the weekend series on Saturday. Pre-game starts at 5:30 p.m. on The River 96.7 FM.