Huskies Beat No.6 Bulldogs 60-49

DULUTH -- The St. Cloud State University women's basketball team handed the no. 6 ranked University of Minnesota-Duluth their first loss of the season on the road Friday.

The Bulldogs dropped the first basket, but the Huskies rallied and led by as many as six in the opening quarter. Duluth worked their way back and cut St. Cloud's lead to 12-11 entering the second frame. SCSU went off for 22 points while holding UMD to 9 to lead 34-20 at the break.

Both teams netted 12 in the third to bring the score up to 46-32. The Bulldogs fought hard in the fourth, outscoring the Huskies 17-14 but it was not enough to overcome the deficit. St. Cloud took the win 60-49.

Brooke Olson led all scorers with 22 for UMD. Brehna Evans led SCSU with 17 points and seven rebounds. Katrina Theis and Nikki Kilboten each added 12 points.

The Huskies improve to 10-3 and will close out the season against the Bulldogs in game two of the weekend series on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 4:00 p.m. AM 1390 Granite City Sports.