Hurley F. Hommerding, 83, Sauk Rapids

August 24, 1940 - December 27, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake for Hurley Hommerding, age 83, who passed away Wednesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and entombment will be at Hilltop Mausoleum in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Wednesday at the church.

Hurley was born August 24, 1940 in St. Cloud to Anton and Catherine (Jones) Hommerding. He married Mary Pappenfus on September 13, 1969 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Hurley worked as a truck driver for Saldana and also drove van for Rice Elementary students. He was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake. Hurley was a hard-worker, and enjoyed trips to the casino, fishing, putzing in the shed, boating, lake life, and spending time with family.

Survivors include his wife, Mary of Sauk Rapids; daughters, Lisa Hommerding of Rice and Robin (Jeff) Petron of Rice; grandchildren, Toni, Brandon, Adrian, Brady, and Carter; and great grandchildren, Alayni and Bryxtyn. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Rick on March 27, 2010; brothers, Sonny, Harold, and Quinton; and sisters, Lavonne Buttweiler and Mary Kay Thompson.