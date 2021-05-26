Hugh Aloysius Scanlon, 85, Tucson, AZ

October 6, 1935 - May 12, 2021

Hugh Aloysius Scanlon, 85 year old resident of Tucson, AZ, died peacefully at home with family by his side on May 12th, 2021. A funeral mass will be held July 23rd at 1:00 p.m. at the Emblom-Brenny Funeral Home (900 1st St., SE) in Little Falls, Minnesota. Family and friends are invited after the ceremony to join us at the Little Falls VFW (1210 3rd Ave NE) to share food, memories and conversation. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, July 22nd at the funeral home.

Hugh was born in Sheridan Township, Minnesota on October 6th 1935, to the late Martin and Ellen (Ryan) Scanlon. He was the youngest of four surviving boys. Hugh lost his parents at a young age and grew up in the Catholic boys home.

He served in the Marine Corps from 1953-56. Upon his discharge he attended the University of Minnesota premed program and then the U of M Medical School. He met the love of his life, Sharon DeGrasse, while in premed. They married December 31, 1958.

In the spring of 1964 Hugh began family practice in Little Falls, Minnesota. Hugh and Sharon raised their family in a house on the Mississippi River where all enjoyed the river life. Hugh enjoyed golfing, tennis, hunting, fishing and flying. He was also active in several community service clubs.

In 1985 he and Sharon moved to Dallas, Texas where he practiced private family medicine for about 10 years. In 1995 they moved to San Antonio where Hugh spent 7 years doing ER work.

In 2009 he and Sharon moved to Tucson, Arizona to be closer to family. At that point he retired from medicine. He continued to play golf, tennis, travel and enjoy his friends and family.

He is survived by his loving wife Sharon (DeGrasse), daughters Stephanie (Duane) Romer and Shelly (Mark) Birch, son, Scott Scanlon, grandchildren Zachary Romer, Cassie and Megan Birch, Alexis (Charlie) Templin, Riley Scanlon, great-grandchildren Ava and Alex Templin and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brothers Jim, Gene and Dan Scanlon, nephews Terry, Michael and Patrick Scanlon and grandson Shane Romer.